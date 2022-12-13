Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Patriots Monday Night

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 20: Kevin Harris #36 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots had to improvise at running back after Rhamondre Stevenson went down with an injury early in tonight's game.

Fortunately, the Patriots are masters of building running back depth. Rookie Kevin Harris has already rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown on three carries, with his 14-yard scamper to paydirt putting New England ahead of Arizona 7-6.

We've seen the Patriots get production out of many different backs over the years, so it's no surprise football fans are all saying the same thing about Harris' emergence tonight.

"If there is one unit I’ll never doubt on the Patriots, it would be the running back depth," one fan said.

"It's gonna be one of those games where the Patriots' unheard running back goes off," said another.

"Patriots=RBU," echoed a third.

"There’s not a Patriots running back that isn’t a DOG," said another observer.

"I don’t think the Patriots have ever had a non productive running back in my life," noted a fifth tweeter.

"Patriots just replacing starting RB's with another productive RB... Rinse and Repeat since 2001," added Twitter gambling personality Incarcerated Bob.

Stevenson is officially questionable to return, but as it stands, he might not be needed the rest of the night.

You can catch Pats-Cardinals on ESPN.