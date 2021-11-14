Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Patriots Today

The New England Patriots are punishing the Cleveland Browns today and have looked superb over the past month. With a 6-4 record on the horizon and control over their playoff destiny, people are saying the same thing about them.

New England took a 24-7 lead over the Browns into halftime. But by the way the two teams have played, it feels like more than a three-score game.

The team will most likely live and die with how rookie quarterback Mac Jones plays. So long as Jones is accurate and continues to move the ball efficiently, the Patriots will keep winning.

The Patriots quarterback looks sharp. The defense is strong. Bill Belichick is out-coaching the league’s rising stars as he always had. It’s all eerily familiar to how things were just a few short years ago.

New England’s dominance today has everyone saying one thing: “The Patriots are back”:

The Patriots are back, I’m afraid. — Jesse Gaunce (@JGnotPageau) November 14, 2021

Well ladies and gentleman, it is almost time and we might all have to admit our worst nightmare very soon… The Patriots and Cowboys are back and both very very good…… 🙄🙁🙄🙁🙄🙁 — Zachary Lewis (@ZachariaLewis) November 14, 2021

THE PATRIOTS ARE BACK https://t.co/vnqy1CDEo7 — places 🐰 (@4lfred0pe) November 14, 2021

Shiiiit, teams better start recognizing…. The Patriots are coming back strong. Trying to turn this season around before it’s too late. Exactly what us Patriots fan’s wanted to see. Keep it rolling, Guy’s. LFG!! #BeatTheBrowns #LetsFuckingGO#ForeverNE https://t.co/W3UvDUHN9W — Lee (@NfamousLee) November 14, 2021

While the New England Patriots still have some ground to make up on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, it’s only a matter of time before they get that chance.

In December, the Bills and Patriots play each other twice. Those games will effectively decide the AFC East title race – and maybe even home field advantage throughout the playoffs with how some other teams have played.

But if New England does beat Buffalo – who swept them in 2020 – then it will be hard to deny.

Are the Patriots truly “back?”