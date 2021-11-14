The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Patriots Today

Mac Jones standing over his offensive line before snapping the ball.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are punishing the Cleveland Browns today and have looked superb over the past month. With a 6-4 record on the horizon and control over their playoff destiny, people are saying the same thing about them.

New England took a 24-7 lead over the Browns into halftime. But by the way the two teams have played, it feels like more than a three-score game.

The team will most likely live and die with how rookie quarterback Mac Jones plays. So long as Jones is accurate and continues to move the ball efficiently, the Patriots will keep winning.

The Patriots quarterback looks sharp. The defense is strong. Bill Belichick is out-coaching the league’s rising stars as he always had. It’s all eerily familiar to how things were just a few short years ago.

New England’s dominance today has everyone saying one thing: “The Patriots are back”:

While the New England Patriots still have some ground to make up on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, it’s only a matter of time before they get that chance.

In December, the Bills and Patriots play each other twice. Those games will effectively decide the AFC East title race – and maybe even home field advantage throughout the playoffs with how some other teams have played.

But if New England does beat Buffalo – who swept them in 2020 – then it will be hard to deny.

Are the Patriots truly “back?”

