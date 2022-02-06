Ex-Giants Player Has Telling Admission On Bill Belichick

As defensive coordinator of the New York Giants under Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick turned the New York Giants into one of the dominant franchises of the 1980s and early-1990s. But one former Giants player had an interesting insight into how much Belichick is still beloved within the franchise.

In an interview on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Radio, former Giants running back Derrick Ward asserted that Belichick maintains “a ton of power” in the organization. He said he recalls Belichick dating someone in the front office when he played there in the 2008 and believes that Belichick still has “a lot of pull in New York.

“Bill Belichick, I’m pretty sure he still has the keys to Giants Stadium. To this day,” Ward said. “He has a ton of power with the Giants…

“He was dating somebody in the office when I was playing there. He still has a lot of pull in New York, which is pretty crazy to me.”

Ex-Giant Derrick Ward: Bill Belichick still wields 'a ton of power' within organization https://t.co/XcoCBG0Nw3 pic.twitter.com/HNEQYKMz6D — New York Post (@nypost) February 4, 2022

Derrick Ward was also rather suspicious of the fact that Bill Belichick allegedly told Brian Flores who the Giants were hiring as a head coach. He said that incident is further proof that Belichick has reach within the organization.

“It is kind of fishy that Brian Flores gets the text message from Coach Belichick, and Coach Belichick is lost and doesn’t know which Brian he’s talking to and congratulating Brian Daboll for getting the job,” Ward said. “Of course Belichick is going to know that before anybody. I’m telling you, Chris. I guarantee he has the keys to the New York Giants’ stadium… He’s going to know everything first when it comes to the New York Giants because he has that communication.”

It doesn’t hurt Ward’s argument that the last coach the Giants hired, Joe Judge, was a top assistant to Belichick.

