Ex-NFL Linebacker Believes He Knows Where Odell Beckham Is Signing

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has quickly become one of the most sought after, mid-season free agents in recent memory. The three-time Pro Bowler never quite lived up to expectations in Cleveland, but will now be and intriguing target for postseason contenders around the league.

Beckham hit the waiver wire on Friday afternoon, bringing his time with the Browns to a close. Now, the 29-year-old wideout will be available for each of the 31 other teams to claim for the second half of the 2021 season.

It’s believed that Beckham wants to join a contender, but ex-NFL linebacker Marquis Flowers thinks he knows where the former first round pick wants to end up: the New England Patriots.

“If Odell chooses where he wants to go it’s going to be Pats!!!” Flowers tweeted Saturday.

If Odell chooses where he wants to go it’s going to be Pats!!! — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) November 6, 2021

It’s safe to say that Flowers is a little biased. The former sixth-round pick in 2014, which was the same draft that the New York Giants selected Beckham, played for the Patriots in 2017 and 2018. He clearly wants his old team to join the fray and go after a player that used to be one of the top receivers in the NFL.

New England could certainly benefit from a speedster like Beckham. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been rather conservative in Bill Belichick’s system so far, but hasn’t had a vertical deep-threat to really open up the offense. Although he’s not what he once was, Beckham could definitely help the Patriots from that standpoint.

It’s also important to note that New England doesn’t have the best odds to claim Beckham off waivers. The Patriots currently sit 15th in the waiver order, which means 14 other teams would have a chance to claim the former Browns wideout ahead of them. Very few of those clubs are considered to be legitimate postseason contenders, so it’s possible New England could luck out and see Beckham fall all the way to 15th.

Time will tell how this shakes out, but Beckham should definitely have a new team by Monday afternoon. Fans will have to wait and see if the Patriots are his final landing spot.