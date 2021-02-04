Ex-Patriots Exec Uses 1 Word To Describe Brady vs. Belichick Debate

This year’s Super Bowl matchup has fueled the “Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick” debate since the legendary quarterback is in the big game without his former coach by his side.

Belichick is considered by many to be the best strategic coach in the NFL, but his legacy could potentially take a hit if Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a championship this weekend.

While it’s certainly fun to argue who was more important to the New England Patriots’ dynasty, there’s at least one former executive from the team that isn’t fond of this debate.

Former Patriots executive Scott Pioli told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that he finds the Brady-Belichick debate “disrespectful.”

“My answer to that is I think that the whole question, people questioning who was more responsible, or people choosing to say one or another, it’s being incredibly disrespectful to everyone involved,” Pioli told Breer. “Because they did it together, and it’s not about one or the other. To me, this whole thing, the whole topic, is everything that’s wrong with our country. People think they need to divide to feel better about themselves.

“And why in life does this have to be reduced down to the disrespectful place of one or the other? Everything about that group was about team, unity, the collective greatness. Just like when I was there, people on the outside wanted to pull it apart. And they’re still doing that, just in a different way.”

Pioli does make a strong argument about this debate being disrespectful since Belichick and Brady both played a huge role in New England’s reign of dominance.

That being said, the Brady-Belichick debate will live on forever.