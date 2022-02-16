Ex-Patriots Player Has Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Idea

As a rookie, Mac Jones turned in a credible season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, but at least one former New England player thinks the team should explore trading the 2021 first-round pick.

On Tuesday, ex-Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins said on “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI that he would like to see his old team look into dealing Jones for either Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.

“We have seen, in order for you to win a Super Bowl, you must have an elite quarterback, and you don’t have that,” Wiggins said.

Obviously, trading for Watson would be complicated considering his ongoing lawsuits for sexual misconduct. As for Wilson, Wiggins thinks the 33-year-old still has a lot left in the tank.

“I would love to trade him [Jones] to Seattle because they clearly have issues with Russell Wilson,” Wiggins said. “He wants out. Pete Carroll gets the quarterback that he can control for the price that he wants. ? And then you as the New England Patriots, getting back to the Super Bowl, because this is what it’s for, you get a top-seven quarterback in the NFL in Russell Wilson, who still has seven elite years ahead of him.”

Of course, the Seahawks have indicated they don’t intend to trade Wilson, and the nine-time Pro Bowler also has a no-trade clause which would require him to approve of any potential deal.

Also, while this type of stuff makes for fun offseason discussion, it seems unlikely that the Patriots would give up on Jones after only one season.

In his first NFL campaign, the former Alabama signal caller completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, helping New England earn an AFC wild card berth.