Ex-Patriots Quarterback ‘Stunned’ By Tom Brady’s Apparent Slight

The NFL world quickly noticed that Tom Brady didn’t thank the New England Patriots in his retirement post on Instagram this Tuesday. There are plenty of people who believe the legendary quarterback did that on purpose.

During an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand,” former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak shared his thoughts on Brady’s farewell post.

Zolak believes Brady’s decision to leave out the Patriots from his letter is a “bleep you” to the organization.

“On the day that he retires from the sport that gave him life — the game of football — that gave him opportunities to even have the ability to start his next three companies that he mentions in his final statement – the final part of his statement. I go back to back the statement, I read it this morning, the one he released when he left New England, where he did thank all those New England people. He’s either one cold, calculating son of a b—h where you can release that and say, ‘That’s it. That part of my life is done. This is my new venture and it was Tampa Bay and now I’m just gonna thank those. I already did New England, now I’m doing you.’

“If he did that on the day that he just retires from football — he’s the greatest player to ever play the game. We know what the legacy is. You win six here. You bookended dynasties: three in the front, three at the end, and then you walked. There was times in between there, whatever, it was back and forth. This would be a massive ‘F you’ to the fans, to RKK [Robert Kraft], to anybody who helped develop him to be the maniacal nut job of a player he is now and competitor.”

"It's a massive 'bleep you' if there isn't anything else coming"@scottzolak reacts on @ZoandBertrand to Tom Brady not mentioning the Patriots in his retirement post pic.twitter.com/lhReFPymXT — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) February 1, 2022

Brady eventually posted a message on social media for Patriots fans, but it wasn’t very long.

“Thank you Patriots and Patriot Nation,” Brady wrote. “Beyond grateful and love you all.”

Do you think Brady purposely left the Patriots out of his retirement letter?