Ex-Patriots Star Reveals If Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Was More Important

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots were once a practically unstoppable dynasty.

The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick duo is the greatest QB-HC the NFL's ever seen. But which was more important to the Patriots' success?

Ex-Pats defensive back Asante Samuel weighs in on the intense NFL debate.

"The Patriots were a dynasty because of Tom Brady," he said on the IAmAthlete podcast.

Well then.

Most tend to take Brady's side in this debate; and it's tough to blame them.

Brady is one of the greatest winners sports has ever seen. And the Patriots have seen what life's like without him since he left New England for Tampa Bay.

The Patriots went 7-9 in their first season without Brady since two decades ago. Last year, they did take a step forward, going 10-7 and earning a trip to the playoffs.

If Brady was still in New England it'd be recognized as a major contender in the AFC. Without him, the Pats aren't much of a threat.