Ex-Patriots Star Would Unretire If Tom Brady Comes Back

If Tom Brady ever needs another slot receiver, he could always call one of his old friends.

During an appearance on "The Herd," former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola said he would come out of retirement to play for Brady.

"Absolutely," Amendola said. "Tom’s done a lot for me and if he needs me, I’d always play for Tom."

Even though Amendola would gladly come out of retirement for Brady, he's content with staying away from the football field.

"I'm happy not playing," Amendola added. "I got enough football. I played for 14 years in the NFL. Played a lot of football. My knees feel better on Monday this year watching football from the couch. But of course, if Tom called, yeah, definitely I’d have to go back if he summoned me out of retirement."

Amendola announced his retirement from the NFL in 2022. During his time in New England, he had 230 receptions for 2,383 yards with 12 touchdowns.

There's a chance Brady will continue playing in 2023. If that's the case, Amendola may actually consider playing football again.