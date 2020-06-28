Ex-Tom Brady Teammate Uses 1 Word To Describe His Behavior

We’ve seen a different Tom Brady since he signed a two-year free agency contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, usually played things close to the vest during his time in New England. That has changed since he arrived in Tampa Bay.

The legendary quarterback has been much more outspoken, especially on social media. Brady has constantly posted messages about the Bucs and his life in Florida since making his free agency decision.

One ex-Tom Brady teammate used one word to describe his behavior since arriving in Tampa Bay: “uncharacteristic.”

“It’s so uncharacteristic,” Faura said of Brady on WEEI. “If you go back and look at some the old posts of guys who left and got away its like Shawshank Redemption. Danny Amendola. Gronkowski, remember that? ‘Be happy you’re free.’ It’s the same thing. He’s Andy Dufresne who is finally free. He’s in the river and he has his hands up, filled with poop and smells like crap and he’s like, ‘Finally, I’m free. Let me enjoy it. Nobody is going to break my stride. I’m going to be me.’ This is who he is. … The guy we saw for the last 20 years? That wasn’t Tom Brady, that was Clark Kent. What we’re seeing now is the real Tom Brady.”

Brady certainly seems to be having a lot of fun in Tampa Bay.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reportedly texted “football’s fun again” after Rob Gronkowski was traded to the Bucs.

We’ll see if that “fun” can result in the type of winning they had together in New England.