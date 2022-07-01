Mac Jones Looks Jacked In New Photo: Fans React

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

With the regular season roughly three months away, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks noticeably stronger.

On Thursday, a photo of Jones flexing surfaced on Twitter. NFL fans quickly noticed that his body looks more toned than it did in 2021.

Jones hasn't been very vocal this summer about his offseason workout program. However, this photo says an awful lot about the effort that he's putting in.

As you'd expect, most of the reactions to this picture of Jones are positive.

"Mac Jones revenge tour coming to a stadium near you," a fan tweeted.

"As a Dolphins fan I can still give respect to a Pats QB where it's deserved. You can tell he worked hard and doesn't want to accept a slump of he can help it," another fan wrote. "Just wonder if the Pats did enough to help him take that step but Mac is putting in some work. He will be good regardless."

During his rookie season, Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

We'll find out this fall if Jones can have an even better sophomore season in New England.