First Look At Cam Newton In Full Pads At Patriots’ Practice

New England Patriots fans got a first look at former NFL MVP Cam Newton in pads on Monday afternoon.

It’s a big month for the New England Patriots as they begin preseason camp. The organization is without Tom Brady for the first time in 20 years. Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this off-season. As a result, the Patriots hit the free-agent quarterback market.

With Newton still on the block a few months ago, the Patriots took a chance on the former NFL MVP. The former Panthers QB signed a one-year deal with the Patriots during the off-season. By all accounts, he’ll serve as New England’s starter for the 2020 season.

The Patriots went through their first padded practice of the preseason on Monday. Newton looks comfortable in his new threads, as seen in the video below.

Cam Newton doing QB drills at Pats’ first fully padded practice 👀 @brgridiron (via @ISteeleABC6)pic.twitter.com/BfNv55xYAC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 17, 2020

Per usual, Cam Newton’s stature stands out. He looks like a defensive end playing quarterback. Couple his size with his speed and passing talent and the Patriots have a dangerous weapon on their hands.

Newton’s struggled these past few years, though, as he’s struggled with various injuries throughout the years. A change of scenery from Carolina to New England could prove to be the difference. As we’ve seen in the past, Bill Belichick has often worked wonders with his team, no matter the quarterback.

Newton and the Patriots begin their season on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.