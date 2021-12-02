5 NFL Teams With The Most Pro Bowl Votes So Far

The NFL provided an update on Pro Bowl voting this Thursday morning. It’s not a surprise to see that some fan bases are way more passionate about voting for their favorite players than others.

No team has received more Pro Bowl votes up to this point than the Dallas Cowboys. Ezekiel Elliott, Zack Martin, Tyler Biadasz and Trevon Diggs are all the leading vote-getters at their respective positions.

The New England Patriots have the second-most votes as a team, as David Andrews, Joe Cardona and J.C. Jackson are toward’s the top of the leaderboard for Pro Bowl voting.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens are also in the top five for most Pro Bowl votes by team.

Here’s the current breakdown for Pro Bowl voting:

The Cowboys continue to have the most Pro Bowl votes of any team. Ezekiel Elliott, Zack Martin, Tyler Biadasz and Trevon Diggs continue to be leading vote-getters at their respective positions. (No Cowboys player made last year’s Pro Bowl.) pic.twitter.com/hk57BKUhMG — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 2, 2021

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor currently has the most votes out of any NFL player this season. Right behind him on the list is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Cooper Kupp, Myles Garrett and Tom Brady round out the top five. All five players have received at least 111,000 votes each.

NFL fans have until Dec. 16 to get their Pro Bowl votes in.