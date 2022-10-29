Football Fans Reacts To NFL's Punishment Decision On Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 24: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

During this past Monday night's game between the Bears and Patriots, second-year quarterback Mac Jones kicked Jaquan Brisker as he was sliding.

Jones received a lot of backlash on social media for raising his leg into Brisker's groin. Some even called him the "Grayson Allen of the NFL."

The league, however, must have thought it was a legal slide because Jones avoided a fine this week.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports announced that Mac Jones was not disciplined for his controversial slide. That news isn't sitting well with football fans.

"Of course they didn't," one fan replied.

Another fan said," Is anyone surprised?"

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports went with a sarcastic reaction, tweeting, "Jail!"

Brisker was asked about Jones' slide while on the "Bernstein & Holmes Show" on 670 The Score in Chicago. He admit that he thought the kick to the groin was intentional.

"Looking back, when he first slid, he had tried to trip me, so I feel like the second time was intentional," Brisker said, via NBC Sports. "After looking back at the film, it looked intentional. But after the game, he came up to me and apologized. But I’ll say, the first two times, it looked very intentional during those slides."

Brisker got the last laugh when it was all said and done, intercepting a pass from Jones in the second quarter. Jones was then benched in favor of Bailey Zappe.

Jones will get a chance to redeem himself this Sunday against the Jets.