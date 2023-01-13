Football World Reacts To Patriots' Coaching Staff Decision

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are making a major--and seemingly necessary--change to their coaching staff for 2023.

In a statement tonight, the Patriots revealed they will begin the interview process for hiring an offensive coordinator next week. New England also shared that it has begun contract negotiations with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

The offensive coordinator news is the juiciest piece of info though. Bill Belichick did not hire a full-time OC for 2022 after Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Raiders, and it proved to be a costly decision.

With senior offensive assistant/offensive line coach Matt Patricia calling plays and colleague Joe Judge working with the QBs, the entire New England offense regressed. It's no surprise that fans are excited to know the team will have a bona fide offensive coordinator next fall.

"Thank Godddddd," one wrote on Twitter.

"New OC [check] now just pick the right guy," said another.

"Surprised the Patriots officially announced they are going to be interviewing for a OC. That means someone will be getting the title. I am rather pleased," said Binge Sports' Casey Baker.

"Mayo is the next head coach for the Patriots. Get a qualified OC and you’re cooking," chimed in another Pats fan.

"Sounds like Kraft had some things to say in his meeting with Belichick," said 92.9 The Ticket's Aaron Jackson about owner Robert Kraft's possible impact.

New England finished 8-9 in 2022 and missed the postseason for the second time in three seasons.