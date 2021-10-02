The Spun

Former Dolphins Star Takes A Big Shot At Bill Belichick

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins decided to pay homage to legendary coach Don Shula this Saturday, hosting an event at Hard Rock Stadium where family members and former players could talk about his legacy. At one point during the event, former Dolphins linebacker Kim Bokamper decided to take a shot at New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

When talking about Shula’s professionalism, Bokamper mentioned a major scandal that New England was involved in several years ago.

“You didn’t have to come to our field and check to see if all the balls were inflated properly,” Bokamper said. “You didn’t have to worry about someone in the stands filming — not with Don Shula.”

In 2015, the Patriots were at the center of a huge NFL investigation. They were accused of deliberately deflating footballs prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Even though Tom Brady was the one who received the harshest penalty because of “Deflategate,” Bokamper felt the need to take a shot at Belichick this afternoon.

We highly doubt Belichick is going to care about Bokamper’s comments. It’s not like he’s a man of many words.

Patriots fans, however, are pretty insulted that Bokamper took a shot at Belichick while at an event that was specifically created to honor Don Shula.

