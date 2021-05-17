Former NFL Exec Floats Potential Destination For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been at the forefront of potential trade rumors all off-season. One former NFL executive has one ideal landing spot in mind if such a blockbuster trade takes place.

Mike Tannenbaum thinks the New England Patriots could be in play for Jones next month. Why then? The Atlanta Falcons are unable financially to deal Jones before then. And why the Patriots? Well, they’re in need of a superstar receiver.

The Patriots are in line for a major bounce-back year. Cam Newton returns for a second year, and he’ll now be competing with first-round pick Mac Jones. Bill Belichick also signed several receivers in Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Aholor in addition to tight end Hunter Henry.

New England’s offense this upcoming season will be talented. But it lacks a superstar threat at wideout. Jones, obviously, fits the bill, according to Tannenbaum.

“They signed Nelson Agholor, they signed Kendrick Bourne, but the Patriots will be in the playoff hunt,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN last Friday, via Boston.com. “This could possibly put them over the top in winning the division. They could use a frontline No. 1 receiver. If Cam Newton’s going to have any chance of taking this team to the playoffs, Julio Jones would certainly help them get there.”

Julio Jones would help any NFL offense improve. But the Patriots are desperate for a player of Jones’ caliber.

New England’s passing offense last season was abysmal. Cam Newton needs a deep threat to work with. It may be in the Falcons’ best interest to move on from Jones this off-season, as well.

If Atlanta’s really interested in dealing Jones, watch out for the Patriots to make a move.