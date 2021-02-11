Former NFL GM Predicts Blockbuster Move For Bill Belichick

After going just 7-9 in 2020 – his first losing season in 20 years – Bill Belichick has some hard work to do in the 2021 offseason. That may include a blockbuster move that could alter the balance of power in the AFC.

On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum predicted that the Patriots will make the trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. He explained that the strong connections between Belichick and Texans GM Nick Caserio will lead to a deal.

“New England Patriots, going to get Deshaun Watson,” Tannenbaum said, via Boston.com. “Nick Caserio just came from the Patriots, they know each other well. If I get Deshaun Watson — with all those other opt-outs coming back — I’m going to go to the Super Bowl. I’m gonna go beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Bill Belichick is a great competitor, he’ll do whatever it takes. We get Deshaun Watson, we’re back in the Super Bowl.”

Tannenbaum took it a step further, stating that the addition of Deshaun Watson will make the Patriots instant AFC favorites. He predicts that if they make the move, we’ll see the Patriots vs. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LVI.

“New England, Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl next year in L.A.,” Tannenbaum said. “Talk about a can’t-miss game.”

The Patriots got very little out of the quarterback position in 2020. The trio of Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham combined for just 10 touchdowns – bottom of the league.

Bringing Deshaun Watson on board – by any means – will instantly turn the Patriots from one of the worst passing teams into one of the best.

It’s unknown if the Patriots even have any interest in Watson. But if they do, the should do whatever they can to bring him on board – even if it means mortgaging their future.

Will Bill Belichick pull the trigger and make a trade for Deshaun Watson?