Former NFL Punter Pat McAfee Reveals Interesting Bill Belichick Theory

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Plenty of NFL analysts and pundits are worried about the New England Patriots' offense, but Pat McAfee is looking at things a bit differently.

Bill Belichick has not named a true offensive coordinator and is using assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to run the unit. Meanwhile, there have been reports all summer about the offense looking disjointed in camp.

However, McAfee explained on his radio show today that seeing Belichick accept a UFC title belt from Dana White and Jones appear comfortable on the sideline during games makes him think things are a little better in Patriot land than people think.

“How about Bill getting the UFC title? How about this moment here, with Dana, out in Vegas?” McAfee said. “He goes to the front of the team. ‘Boys, f--k off.’ He looks happy, though. Mac looks happy and comfortable. Bill looks happy and comfortable. I feel like Bill — and I might be wrong. And you said you won’t bet against him because Bill Belichick.

“I feel like everybody that was in the league during the Patriots dynasty is kind of conditioned to being like, ‘Yeah, Bill’s gonna figure it out. Bill will f-----g figure it out.’ I think that’s how we all are, but I judge how comfortable and confident people are whenever — like Mac on the sideline, he seems very f-----g comfortable during those games he wasn’t playing, looking very happy. Bill’s got a belt on, a UFC title belt, celebrating, having a moment with Dana White. If he was that f----n' worried — you know what I mean? That’s what I’m trying to read in to because I think that’s the only positive that has come out, is us saying Mac looks comfortable. Bill looks happy.”

Gotta hand it to McAfee here. If nothing else, this is interesting conjecture.

We should start to get some definitive answers on what to expect from the New England offense on September 11, when the Patriots open the 2022 season against the Miami Dolphins.