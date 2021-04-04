Former NFL Star Thinks Robert Kraft Took A Shot At Bill Belichick

A former NFL star turned ESPN analyst believes New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took a shot at head coach Bill Belichick earlier this week.

Kraft was brutally honest when discussing the Patriots’ recent NFL Draft history.

“I don’t feel we’ve done the greatest job the last few years…” Kraft said. “I’ve seen a different approach this year.”

While that’s a pretty fair comment – the Patriots have not drafted very well in recent years – one former NFL star thinks the comment was uncalled for.

Former Indianapolis Colts star Jeff Saturday, who battled several times against Belichick and the Patriots, wasn’t happy with it.

“I think Bill needs to walk into Mr. Kraft’s office and lay out their record over the past 10 years and the Super Bowls in ’14, ’16, ’18,” Saturday said on Get Up!, via NESN.com.

“Think about how good this team has been and you’re going to take a shot at how well they’ve drafted. I mean, I think this is a ridiculous comment. If you look at their draft, has it been impressive? How do you describe that? I think the wins are what we’re all going for.”

Fair or not, the Patriots need to hit on some players this time.