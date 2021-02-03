Former NFL Tight End Reveals Dark Side Of The League

It’s been nearly three years since tight end Martellus Bennett retired following a 10-year NFL career. But on top of the various business ventures he’s gotten into in his post-NFL life, he’s also reflected on his time in the league. And he didn’t like everything that he saw.

In a fascinating Twitter thread posted on Wednesday, Bennett attempted to expose a rather dark side of the NFL. Over the course of two dozen tweets, Bennett explained that the NFL has a way of psychologically manipulating players into becoming worse people overall.

Bennett points to a number of factors in his analysis of the league. Being coached by egotistical coaching, hoping for a starter to get injured so you can get in as a backup, and a lack of real friendships outside of the locker room are some of the many facets Bennett called out.

Bennett also revealed that things can get rough for players in their post-playing career. Going from being famous and talked about to regular people can be hard, as can not knowing how to make money, or just not knowing how to start over at all.

It’s truly a fascinating insight. Bennett’s thread begins here:

Honestly football made me such an angry person, everything bothered me. Football is interesting. Psychologically it’s some really dangerous shit. To really play the game of football you have to some fucked up wiring in your head. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021

Over 10 NFL seasons, Martellus Bennett played for the Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Patriots, and Packers. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and got a ring with the Patriots for winning Super Bowl LI.

Bennett also pocketed a good amount of money during his NFL career. He should be set for a pretty long time.

But for every Martellus Bennett, there are many more NFL players like the ones he described in his thread. Some never lived up to expectations and have struggled to build lives for themselves post-football.

It’s a sobering thought and definitely one that needs more attention in the years to come.