Former Patriots Coach Says 1 QB Has ‘Huge Edge’ In Competition

For the first time in decades, the Patriots have a legitimate competition at QB heading into the season.

Jarrett Stidham is heading into his second year in Bill Belichick’s system but played only sparingly last year. Meanwhile, Cam Newton signed a prove-it deal with the Patriots in an attempt to show the world he can still play at a high level.

But for Patriots coach Dante Scarnecchia believes that one of those two former Auburn QBs has the edge. Appearing on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio this past week, Scarnecchia explained that Newton has the edge.

Scarnecchia feels that Newton has “a huge edge” because of his experience and accomplishments. He said that the team has great respect for the 2015 NFL MVP stemming from the multiple times they coached against him.

“I think he has a huge edge, because of what he’s done in the league,” Scarnecchia said. “The guy was an MVP. We played against him a number of times, have a huge respect for him as a player and leader, and the things he’s done. This guy, from a skill set, a lot different from guys we’ve had in there at quarterback over the years.”

However, Scarnecchia had a lot of good things to say about Stidham too. He pointed to Stidham’s work ethic and footwork as aspects of his game that could put him over the top.

“Stidham has great feet and ability to move and avoid the rush, and create and do a lot of similar things,” Scarnecchia said. “I don’t think he’s to Cam’s skill set, but this guy is a pretty good player. He also has a tremendous work ethic and he’s a smart guy. I know this, you have to be a smart guy to play quarterback in that system. Having said all that, the cupboard is not half empty by any means. I think there is a lot of enthusiasm. The situation looks a lot different than it did two months ago.”

