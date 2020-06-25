Former Patriots Coach Names 2 Differences Between Brady, Stidham

A former New England Patriots assistant coach believes there are two main differences between Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham.

Dante Scarnecchia, a longtime Patriots assistant coach from 1991-2019, spoke about Brady and Stidham during an appearance on SiriuxXM NFL Radio.

The longtime Patriots assistant coach said that Brady is obviously much more experienced than Stidham. However, the younger quarterback has something Brady does not: mobility.

“He doesn’t have the wealth of experience that Tom has,” Scarnecchia said. “There’s no doubt about that, and you have to concede that No. 1. Yes, there’s going to be some times where he’s going to hold the ball longer than you want it to be held, but that’s all about growing up in this league, and you know that as well as I do. Those young guys, they take some time.”

What he lacks in experience, though, he could make up for in mobility.

“He’s a guy that when he doesn’t know, he’ll take off,” Scarnecchia said. “He showed in the preseason last year that he’s got some skills. He knows when to get out of there and where the escape points may be. And when he gets out of there, he also knows when he’d better get down because he knows better than to try to run through guys as well. You’re not running through many guys in this league.”

Brady is brilliant in the pocket, but he wasn’t going to beat any defenders with his wheels. That’s something Stidham could add to the Patriots’ offense. You know Bill Belichick will try to take advantage of Stidham’s best attributes as much as possible, too.

New England is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Miami.

