Some free agents are being told they’ll have to wait until after the NFL Draft to receive a new deal. That might not be the case for veteran cornerback Jason McCourty.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants are hosting McCourty on a visit this week.

Rapoport mentioned that New York and McCourty are “exploring a possible move.” It certainly sounds like a deal could get done fairly soon.

McCourty spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots, compiling 152 tackles, 19 passes defended and two interceptions.

The #Giants are hosting former #Patriots DB Jason McCourty, source said, as the team and McCourty are exploring a possible move in the future. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2021

The Giants have been very busy this offseason, signing Kenny Golladay, Adoree’ Jackson and Kyle Rudolph. Adding a veteran like McCourty would only improve their free agency haul.

There are some connections here that make New York an intriguing fit for McCourty. For starters, he’d get to team up with a former Patriots defensive back in the secondary, Logan Ryan. He’d also get to play for a coach who knows the ‘Patriot Way’ in Joe Judge.

Let’s also not forget that McCourty is a New York native and played college football at Rutgers. This would basically be a homecoming for the Super Bowl champion.

Although signing with the Giants would separate Jason from his twin brother, Devin, playing on different teams isn’t something new to them.