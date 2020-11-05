A Former Patriots Executive Has Some Advice For Cam Newton

Cam Newton’s had a pretty rough stretch of games for the Patriots as of late.

New England is now 2-5 on the season following a promising start to the year. Newton, who looked good in September, has not played well since coming off the COVID-19 list.

Former Patriots executive Scott Pioli appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football this week and shared some advice for Newton.

“Listen, Cam Newton is not a bad NFL quarterback,” Pioli said. “I think he has to understand that. He can’t let this creep into his head and make him become a bad player. He has to do his part, not try to do too much and they might have a chance. The other thing is, they’re now seven games in and they’ve got a chance. Josh McDaniels knows at this point exactly what Cam Newton can do well and what he can’t do well, what the limitations are now at this phase in his career. So the time is now for the Patriots, for Cam Newton, for Josh McDaniels — for all them — to get things corrected and get it in the right direction.”

When does the Front Office of a struggling team begin to look beyond the current season and plan for the future? 5x Executive of the Year and friend of the show @scottpioli51 joined #GMFB to talk about it! Plus we talk about the Steelers, Cam Newton and so much more! pic.twitter.com/U7WJPZMbQl — GMFB (@gmfb) November 3, 2020

Newton has been down on himself as of late, but he said the “vibe” in the locker room is to come together and get a victory.

“Just the vibe that you get in that locker room is we just need one,” he said on WEEI. “Going back and knowing this team as well as I do know this team, coming off of that Raiders win, I think everybody had a full head of steam and momentum. Then obviously what happened with COVID and everything like that, it’s just been a slippery slope, walking down a slippery aisle trying to regain your footing. One thing I do know about this team is once we get that first one, that next one is almost, ‘OK, we remember how to win. OK, we know how this feels. This is where situational football kicks in, let’s do a better job of doing this, that and the third.’

“There’s no doubt in my mind that guys are taking the proper steps of focusing on each and every day, each and every rep, each and every practice that will inevitably lead to in-game success for one particular game. We have a relatively young, but mature team that keeps everybody focused and in line with what the common goal is for that specific day and week.”

Newton and the Patriots have a good opportunity to get a win this week, as they’re taking on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Perhaps that game will spark a turnaround for Newton and the Jets.