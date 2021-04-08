Former Patriots Executive Shoots Down 1 Draft Theory

It’s widely believed that the New England Patriots are weighing all of their options at quarterback for the 2021 NFL Draft. But according to a former Patriots executive, one draft theory should be debunked immediately.

Appearing on the GM Shuffle Podcast, former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi revealed that the Patriots won’t be trading up from their No. 15 overall pick to try and get either Ohio State QB Justin Fields or North Dakota State QB Trey Lance. He said that the Patriots don’t have either quarterback graded high enough to justify such a trade.

Acquiring Fields or Lance would likely require the Patriots to move all the way up from No. 15 to No. 4 or No. 5. The presumptive top two picks are Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, leaving the No. 3-picking San Francisco 49ers with their choice of Fields, Lance or Alabama QB Mac Jones.

That said, there have been rumors that the Patriots explored such an idea. They are believed to have reached out to the Atlanta Falcons, who hold the No. 4 overall pick.

But given how much the 49ers just gave the Miami Dolphins to move from 12th to 3rd, moving from 15th to 4th could be out of the Patriots’ price range.

"I don't want you to think how I think, but I want you to understand how I think. That's really critical to separate the two things," — former Patriots assistant to the coaching staff Michael Lombardi, on scouting and why he doubts NE trades up for a QB named Fields/Lance.

It’s unclear what the Patriots exactly have planned at quarterback in the draft or the future. They just re-signed Cam Newton to another one-year “prove-it” deal despite limited effectiveness in the passing game.

The consensus seems to be that one more year in Josh McDaniels’ offensive system will make the offense hum more. Fair enough.

But if Cam Newton doesn’t have a renaissance year in 2021, their options become increasingly thin. Maybe they make a trade for one. Maybe they trade up in the 2022 NFL Draft. Or maybe they go to the free agency well for someone new.

