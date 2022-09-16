Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Has Died At 70

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 13: The New England Patriots run out on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New England Patriots confirmed the passing of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan. He was 70 years old.

"The thoughts of the entire Patriots Family are with Shelby's family and friends during this difficult time," the team said in an official statement.

Jordan, a former seventh-round pick from Washington University in St. Louis, started his NFL career in 1975. He was on the Patriots from 1975-1982.

In 1983, Jordan joined the Raiders. He was a member of the team that won Super Bowl XVIII.

We'd imagine the Patriots and Raiders will honor Jordan at some point this season.

Shelby, who was a standout for the Washington University Bears, graduated with a degree in psychology.

In 2013, Shelby was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. It was one of the most notable moments from his lengthy career.

Our thoughts are with Shelby's family and friends at this time.