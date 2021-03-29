Former Patriots Player Has Telling Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo

With San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo all but out of the picture in the Bay Area, the New England Patriots – his former team – seem like a natural destination for him. But one former Patriots player made an admission about Garoppolo that could explain that team’s reported lack of interest.

Appearing on The Greg Hill Show, former Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins said the team had its doubts about Garoppolo while he was there. He claimed that there was a sense that Garoppolo couldn’t be depended on and even compared him to Mister Glass from the movie Unbreakable.

“They used to look at Jimmy G. a little sideways, like he kind of a little bit Mister Glass… where they were like, ‘Can’t really depend on him. Can’t stay on the field,’” Wiggins said.

Garoppolo started two games for the Patriots in 2016, going 2-0 before suffering a shoulder injury. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers the following year.

Injuries have continued to plague Jimmy Garoppolo in his 3.5 years with the 49ers though. He played a full 16-game season in 2019, but has missed 23 games in the past three years to injury.

That’s hardly the kind of durability worth of the monster contract he signed with them in 2018. And that’s probably why the 49ers decided to trade up to the No. 3 overall pick.

If and when the 49ers decide to part ways with Garoppolo he probably won’t stay unemployed long. Quarterbacks two years removed from playing in a Super Bowl rarely do.

But it seems increasingly likely that the Patriots won’t be the team he ends up on.