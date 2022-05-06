Former Patriots Player Makes His Feeling On Mac Jones Very Clear

By nearly every metric, Mac Jones was the best rookie quarterback in 2021. But how do some of his former New England Patriots teammates feel about the Patriots quarterback?

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, former Patriots pass rusher Kyle Van Noy was asked about Jones. Despite now playing for the rival Los Angeles Chargers, Van Noy made it clear he has nothing but respect for Jones.

"I love Mac Jones and I think he's gonna be great," Van Noy said. "I hope he has the supporting cast to support him. That's for sure."

Jones went 10-7 as a starter while completing 67.6-percent of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He earned a Pro Bowl nod and led the Patriots to the playoffs.

Mac Jones' rookie season wasn't without some criticism though. Many analysts criticized his seeming inability to throw the ball deep in some games.

The Patriots struggled mightily in games where Jones had to throw the ball over 35 times. Turnovers were also an issue in a number of games.

Things may change for Jones in 2022 now that longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is gone. Bill Belichick and a committee of offensive staffers will be running the offense this coming season.

It will be interesting to see just how Mac Jones develops in his second year as a starter. But his teammates seem very confident in him.