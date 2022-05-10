Ex-Patriot Reacts To Tom Brady's Television Announcement

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is dominating headlines this Tuesday, and understandably so. It was announced that he'll become FOX Sports' lead analyst for its NFL coverage once his playing career is over.

Brady confirmed the move on Twitter, writing, "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers #LFG."

Former New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long shared his thoughts on Brady's latest career move. He just can't stop thinking about the interactions that Brady will have with one particular person.

"All I can think about is the couple production meetings he’ll have with Bill Belichick," Long tweeted on Tuesday morning.

NFL broadcast crews usually meet with the head coaches of the teams they cover that week. They also occasionally meet with some of the top players on each team.

Brady and Belichick had an awful lot of success in New England, but so much talk has been made about who was more important to the Patriots' dynasty.

There was never any animosity on display between Brady and Belichick, and it's unlikely that'll change anytime soon. Nonetheless, the thought of Brady talking to Belichick and the Patriots before a prime-time game for FOX Sports is intriguing.