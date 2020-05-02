Former Patriots Player Thinks The Team Made Decision On Starting QB

Once the New England Patriots officially lost Tom Brady in free agency, the majority of fans assumed they’d find his replacement in the 2020 NFL Draft. That wasn’t the case though, as Bill Belichick didn’t use any of this year’s picks on a quarterback.

There were rumors about the Patriots having interest in Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm. Then, rumors began to swirl about the team potentially tanking for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to former Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger, the team already has its quarterback of the future on its roster. He believes Jarrett Stidham isn’t a placeholder or bridge quarterback. Instead, he thinks the Auburn product will be New England’s starter for years to come.

“I’ve heard it now from A LOT of people close to the Patriots. They really believe in Jarrett Stidham,” Ohrnberger said. “Like it or not, Stidham is not a cheap placeholder…he’s the future.”

Prior to his final season at Auburn, the majority of scouts had a first-round grade for Stidham. The offense didn’t live up to expectations, which then caused the talented quarterback’s draft stock to fall.

Assuming that Stidham does win the starting job in New England, he’ll be tasked with replacing one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. That’s a heavy burden for any athlete, let alone a second-year player.

Only time will tell if the Patriots trust Stidham to be the next face of the franchise, but all signs point to him being the starter when Week 1 of the regular season arrives.