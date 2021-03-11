Former Patriots QB Coach Names Best Situation For Cam Newton

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton will soon hit the free agent market for the second straight off-season. Of all the potential landing spots, one former Patriots assistant thinks a return to New England could be the best situation for Newton.

Former Patriots quarterback coach Jedd Fisch told NFL Network on Thursday he believes a return to Foxborough would be the ideal scenario for Newton.

“For Cam, the best opportunity for him would be to continue to be in that situation (in New England), of course,” Fisch said on Thursday, via NFL reporter Albert Breer.

Newton’s one year in New England was a bumpy ride. He struggled executing the passing game and the Pats offense struggled because of it. Perhaps a return to Foxborough could give him the continuity he needs to try and revive his career.

Arizona @CoachJeddFisch asked on NFLN about Cam Newton, says that "for Cam, the best opportunity for him would be to continue to be in that situation (in New England), of course." Fisch was Patriots QB coach in 2020. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 11, 2021

Realistically, the Patriots are going to move on from Cam Newton. He doesn’t provide the spark at quarterback New England needs.

He could serve as a bridge quarterback for another year, but it’s probable the Patriots address the position in other ways this off-season. With the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, New England should have one or two first-round caliber quarterback to choose from.

The trade market could also be an option. Some have speculated the Pats will make a run at 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who already spent several years working with Bill Belichick during his time as a backup to Tom Brady.

In short, the Patriots don’t have much of a use for Newton this upcoming season. That is, unless New England strikes out on all other options.