Former New England Patriots Quarterback, Punter Has Died

The New England Patriots announced on Wednesday evening that a former quarterback/punter has passed away.

Tom Yewcic, a former college football star at Michigan State, was a longtime quarterback/punter for the Boston Patriots.

The two-sport athlete, who played college baseball and was the Most Outstanding Player of the 1954 College World Series, has passed away at 88.

RIP former #Patriots Punter/QB Tom Yewcic. Met him several times over the years at various charity events. A great football player and a good man. @wbz pic.twitter.com/TfjBgQPK8d — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 22, 2020

From the Patriots:

He was drafted in the 27th round with the 319th pick overall in the 1954 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but opted to play baseball and signed with the Detroit Tigers. Yewcic spent time in the minor leagues before playing one game at catcher for Detroit on June 27, 1957. He signed with the Patriots in 1961 following a half a season with Toronto of the Canadian Football League. Yewcic was used chiefly as a punter in 1961 and the first half of 1962 before being pressed into service as a starting quarterback when Babe Parilli suffered an injury and sparked the Patriots to three straight wins. Yewcic punted 377 times for 14,553 yards during his career. In addition to punting and playing quarterback, he was also used as a receiver and running back. In 77 career regular-season games he completed 87 passes for 1,374 yards and 12 touchdowns and had 72 carries for 424 yards and four touchdowns in addition to posting seven receptions for 69 yards.

Our thoughts are with Tom’s friends and family members.

May he rest in peace.