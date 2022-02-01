Former Patriots Quarterback Reacts To Tom Brady’s Omission

When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots out of his retirement announcement earlier today, plenty of Pats fans took notice.

So did former New England backup quarterback Scott Zolak. During today’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show on NBC Sports Boston, Zolak laid into the legendary QB, who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

“He’s either one cold, calculating son of a b—-h to where you can release that and say ‘that’s it, that part of my life is done. This is my new venture.’ And it was Tampa Bay and now I’m just gonna thank those [people]. I already did New England, now I’m doing you … this would be a massive ‘F’ you to the fans,” Zolak said of Brady.

"It's a massive 'bleep you' if there isn't anything else coming"@scottzolak reacts on @ZoandBertrand to Tom Brady not mentioning the Patriots in his retirement post pic.twitter.com/lhReFPymXT — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) February 1, 2022

When Brady announced he was leaving New England two years ago, he thanked the organization and its fans in a lengthy statement, but Zolak still thought he should have said more today.

“Ninety percent of his career was played here in New England, his pro football career. We take the voice of the fans here, so you gauge the temperature,” Zolak said, via CBS Sports Boston . lot of people are upset that New England, the fans, the Kraft family, coach Belichick were not mentioned in the statement that Tom released today. I think that’s what people will remember here today.”

Brady would later acknowledge the Patriots and their fanbase on Instagram and Twitter.

“Thank you Patriots and Patriot Nation,” he wrote. “Beyond grateful and love you all.”