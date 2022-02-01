The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Patriots Quarterback Reacts To Tom Brady’s Omission

Tom Brady prepares to throw a pass for the Bucs in the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots out of his retirement announcement earlier today, plenty of Pats fans took notice.

So did former New England backup quarterback Scott Zolak. During today’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show on NBC Sports Boston, Zolak laid into the legendary QB, who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

“He’s either one cold, calculating son of a b—-h to where you can release that and say ‘that’s it, that part of my life is done. This is my new venture.’ And it was Tampa Bay and now I’m just gonna thank those [people]. I already did New England, now I’m doing you … this would be a massive ‘F’ you to the fans,” Zolak said of Brady.

When Brady announced he was leaving New England two years ago, he thanked the organization and its fans in a lengthy statement, but Zolak still thought he should have said more today.

“Ninety percent of his career was played here in New England, his pro football career. We take the voice of the fans here, so you gauge the temperature,” Zolak said, via CBS Sports Boston.  lot of people are upset that New England, the fans, the Kraft family, coach Belichick were not mentioned in the statement that Tom released today. I think that’s what people will remember here today.”

Brady would later acknowledge the Patriots and their fanbase on Instagram and Twitter.

“Thank you Patriots and Patriot Nation,” he wrote. “Beyond grateful and love you all.”

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.