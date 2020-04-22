Former Patriots Star: Bill Belichick “Needed” Tom Brady To Be Successful

Despite winning six titles together on the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady weren’t exactly buddy-buddy with each other. Tension grew throughout the years in Foxborough, and now, the most successful coach-quarterback duo has split up.

Brady will now try to write a new chapter to his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He signed a two-year deal with the franchise this offseason. As for the Patriots, no one truly knows who will be their starting quarterback this fall.

Since we’ll finally see Belichick and Brady on different teams, the football world could finally get an answer as to who was more important to New England’s dynasty.

On Wednesday afternoon, former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel chimed in on the conversation. The two-time Super Bowl champion went as far as to say “I think Bill Belichick needed Tom to be successful. Do you think Tom needs Bill? My answer is No.”

Talk about not holding back your true feelings.

Samuel played in New England for five years before making his way to Philadelphia. Ironically enough, his best season – 1o interceptions in 2006 – came under Belichick.

Former Patriots have done a solid job giving credit to both Belichick and Brady, so to see Samuel side with one over the other is interesting.

It’s tough to say who had a bigger impact in New England, but it’s definitely nice to see NFL players give their take on this debate.