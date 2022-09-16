Former Patriots Star Has Blunt Admission On Team's Week 2 Matchup

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New England Patriots kicked off the regular season with a disappointing performance against the Miami Dolphins. Next up on the schedule is a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday, former Patriots defensive lineman Rob Ninkovich addressed the team's Week 2 matchup.

Ninkovich believes the Patriots are facing a "must-win game" against the Steelers this weekend.

"It's a must-win game for the New England Patriots, and I say that because if you start off 0-2 and play the Ravens after that you put yourself in a hole here," Ninkovich said.

In order for the Patriots to get their first win of the season, they have to clean up all the sloppy mistakes they made in Week 1.

"They have to win this game on the road. It's going to be a huge matchup," he continued. "It's in a tough environment - Pittsburgh is always a tough team, they're always coached well. So, this is going to be a matchup where they need to fix the mistakes they had in Week 1."

The Patriots are slight favorites over the Steelers heading into this Sunday's game.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Steelers game is at 1 p.m. ET.