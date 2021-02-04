Former Patriots Star Has Blunt Message For Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford had plenty of suitors once the Detroit Lions placed him on the trade block. However, the Pro Bowl quarterback reportedly refused to play for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots recently hired Matt Patricia back to their coaching staff. For those that don’t remember, Stafford didn’t exactly see eye-to-eye with Patricia in the Motor City.

At the end of the day, Stafford was shipped to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal that also involved multiple first-round picks and Jared Goff.

Los Angeles is a terrific landing spot for Stafford, but it appears that his trade demands have rubbed ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi the wrong way. The former Patriots linebacker had a harsh message for Stafford during an appearance on WEEI Radio’s ‘Ordway, Merloni & Fauria.’

“He’s not tough enough to play here. He’s just not tough enough,” Bruschi said, via Radio.com. “I don’t think he’s tough enough to be coached hard. Do you realize the mental toughness that Tom Brady had to have for 20 years to deal with Bill Belichick and that type of coaching? I mean, constant pressure every single day. Does Stafford sort of grab you as a guy who could handle that? I just don’t think so.”

Bruschi wasn’t done taking shots at Stafford, saying “He went to Sean McVay and his little best friend relationship and go have fun over there. That’s fine.”

It’s somewhat unfair to blame Stafford for not wanting to play on the Patriots. If he didn’t have a great relationship with Patricia in Detroit, why would things change in New England?

Also, questioning Stafford’s toughness is extremely odd. We’ve seen him play through injury after injury during his time with the Lions.

Obviously former players like Bruschi want what’s best for the Patriots, but there’s probably a better way to handle this specific situation.