Former Patriots Star Reacts To Bill Belichick Not Signing Cam Newton

Earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers decided to part ways with longtime quarterback Cam Newton.

After missing the majority of the 2019 season with an injury, Newton was primed to retake his place under center in 2020. Instead, new head coach Matt Rhule decided it was best for a fresh start.

Since being released by the Panthers, Newton has been linked to several teams. The New England Patriots have remained the betting favorite, but don’t appear to have reached out.

One former Patriots star thinks the team should have signed Newton this offseason. Longtime safety Rodney Harrison thinks Newton would have been a great fit in New England.

Here’s what he had to say, via the Patriots Wire:

“I thought it would be a great situation where he could have came in at a reduced salary. He could have came in and really learned a lot about just technique and just the intricacies of being on a really great football team with great guidance as far as the head coach and offensive coordinator. I thought that would have been a really, really ideal situation for him. He could have came in, competed. Could have helped the young guy, young guy could have helped to push him. I thought it would have been a perfect situation. I’m just a little disappointed that the Patriots weren’t a little bit more aggressive just recruiting Cam.”

Instead of signing Newton, the Patriots seem primed to start second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

After learning for a year under Tom Brady, the former Auburn quarterback will duel with Brian Hoyer for the starting role.

As for Cam Newton, we’re still waiting to see where he lands.