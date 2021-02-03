Former Patriots Star Responds To Danny Amendola’s Comments

Earlier this week, former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola appeared to take a shot at head coach Bill Belichick.

“Well first things first, when you see the ‘Patriot Way’ in the dictionary, it’s got Tom Brady’s picture next to it,” Amendola said in response to a question about Belichick watching Tom Brady in the Super Bowl this weekend.

“None of those coaches threw any passes, none of those coaches caught any passes, none of those coaches made any tackles.” His comments made waves, as some thought he was suggesting Belichick wasn’t that great of a coach – it was all Tom Brady.

On Wednesday morning, former Patriots great Rob Ninkovich addressed Amendola’s comments. He knows what it’s like to have a more friendly relationship with Tom Brady than with Bill Belichick.

“I don’t think he was trying to take a shot at Bill the coach,” Ninkovich explained. “I think that there could be some issues there, when you’re negotiating your own contract with Bill, he looks at you and says, ‘Well you’re kind of old, and you’re slow,’ I mean sometimes that hurts you. It hits you a certain way.”

The Patriot Way doesn’t work out for everyone – and it clearly rubbed Amendola thee wrong way.

However, winning seems to cure all. At least, that’s what Ninkovich said of his two Super Bowl rings.

We’ll see if Tom Brady can win his first ring without Bill Belichick this weekend.