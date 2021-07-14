Earlier this week, veteran linebacker Cassius Marsh made a comment about the New England Patriots that had the sports world buzzing.

“The Patriot Way is pretty, it’s extremely impressive,” he said during a recent appearance on comedian Tom Segura’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. “Like, they work day in and day out, their work ethic over there, what they instill is pretty legendary. But they also treat players like crap.”

His comments quickly went viral and caught the attention of a former Patriots star. Former wide receiver Deion Branch made it clear that New England isn’t for everyone.

Here’s what he said:

“New England isn’t for every player,” Branch said Tuesday on Early Edition. “New England is not the place you want to go and think you’re just gonna play first and you do your work later. No, it’s you work first and then we play. As far as playing the game in New England, I do not agree with him on that. I never had a situation where I felt myself or any of my former teammates felt like they were mistreated.”

Not everyone needs to agree on the way the Patriots conduct their business. It works for New England and the players who want to be a part of that organization.

Then again, that culture did lead to Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski wanting out.