Former Patriots Star Reveals Bill Belichick’s Mindset Without Tom Brady

The New England Patriots said goodbye to the Tom Brady era this offseason, but Bill Belichick’s reign over the AFC East might not be over just yet.

For years there have been countless debates about who’s more important to New England’s dynasty: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick? Well, it appears the NFL will receive that answer over the next two years – the amount of years that Brady will spend with Tampa Bay.

While it’s easy to write off the Patriots this upcoming season, the reality is Belichick should never be counted out of anything. We’ve seen him have success with Jacoby Brissett, Matt Cassel and Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison, the challenge of coaching without Brady on the sidelines will actually motivate Belichick moving forward.

Here’s what Harrison told The Boston Herald:

“(Belichick) might bring up a couple articles … everybody saying it’s over, Brady this, Brady that,” Harrison told the Herald. “Of course he’ll say something about that. But at the end of the day, whether he makes the point or not, he knows the team will be motivated to prove they can win without Tom.”

Belichick leading the Patriots to a division title with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham would be quite the achievement. On the flip side, a down year that doesn’t result in a postseason appearance could be a bad look for him.

As for Brady, the six-time Super Bowl champion has to focus on leading the Buccaneers to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Do you think Belichick will have success in New England without Brady?