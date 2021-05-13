Former Patriots Star Predicts Team’s Starting Quarterback

The New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, leading many to wonder if Bill Belichick planned to play the former Alabama star immediately.

However, the Patriots also re-signed 2020 starter Cam Newton to a one-year deal this offseason. As a result, a quarterback competition seems to be brewing in New England.

Former Patriots star linebacker Tedy Bruschi shared what he’s been hearing from the team early on Thursday morning. Although Belichick and his staff are excited about the addition of Jones, it sounds like Newton will still take the first team snaps to start the 2021 campaign.

“Absolutely, [Cam] will be the starter Week 1,” Bruschi said in an appearance on Get Up. “From what I’m hearing, I’m very excited to see Cam in terms of what he can do with who they got for him. [He’ll throw] more in between the numbers, which is better for Cam, and they’ve got the players who can do that… They’re excited to see what all of these additions along the offensive line, with Trent Brown coming back and with Cam being their best running back… They’re excited to see him.”

Will it be Cam Newton or Mac Jones starting Week 1? Bill Belichick said "Cam's our quarterback" until someone beats him out, and Tedy sees Cam at the controls for the opener.

Newton looked far from the MVP-caliber player he once was during the 2020 season. Despite completing 65 percent of his passes, the 30-year-old threw for just 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He often struggled to throw the ball down the fields and went just 7-8 as the Patriots starters.

A change under center in New England might benefit Belichick after a disappointing 2020 campaign, but a plethora of other roster changes should help improve the roster in 2021. All that’s left to do is see whether Jones or Newton trots out as the Patriots quarterback in Week 1.

