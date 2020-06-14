Former Patriots TE Says Tom Brady Didn’t Trust 1 Player

Tom Brady will be playing for a new NFL team in 2020 and at least one former Patriots player believes New England is better off.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million deal in Tampa Bay this offseason. The Patriots are replacing the legendary player with second-year QB Jarrett Stidham.

Former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria, who played with Brady for four seasons, expressed his thoughts on the move on WEEI.

“They’re better off without him,” Fauria said on WEEI this week. “Can I tell you why? And it has nothing to do with Brady’s skill set. It’s not because he’s not good or he can’t throw it or he’s lost some speed on his fastball. It’s because where he was in his career, his age, what he wanted to achieve and what the Patriots were trying to achieve were completely different. So it was never going to work out. They were never going to see eye to eye.

“This offense is not going to be able to move forward with Brady as the quarterback, not because he sucks. Those throwaways were important. It’s because he wasn’t willing to adapt. There’s the difference. He wasn’t willing to let N’Keal Harry grow.”

Fauria added that Brady “doesn’t want his stats being messed with and won’t throw interceptions,” so he wasn’t willing to trust Harry with aggressive throws.

Harry, 22, was the Patriots’ first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He caught just 12 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

Could the Patriots offense actually be better without Brady in 2020?

We can’t wait to find out.