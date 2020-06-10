Former Patriots TE Shares Bold Claim About Tom Brady

A former New England Patriots tight end has made a bold claim about Tom Brady heading into the 2020 season.

ESPN insider Mike Reiss reported on Get Up! this morning that some people within the Patriots’ organization believe they could be better without Brady.

Replacing the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is second-year QB Jarrett Stidham. Could New England’s offense truly improve in 2020?

Video: Joining @GetUpESPN and @Espngreeny for a discussion on the Patriots' offense — could this unit possibly be better without Tom Brady? pic.twitter.com/EC8aOVwWYl — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 10, 2020

One former Patriots tight end believes those within New England’s organization are correct. He thinks the Pats will be better off without Brady moving forward.

“They’re better off without him,” former tight end Christian Fauria told WEEI. “Can I tell you why? And it has nothing to do with Brady’s skillset. It’s not because he’s not good or he can’t throw it or he’s lost some speed on his fastball. It’s because where he was in his career, his age, what he wanted to achieve and what the Patriots were trying to achieve were completely different. So it was never going to work out. They were never going to see eye to eye.

“This offense is not going to be able to move forward with Brady as the quarterback, not because he sucks. Those throwaways were important. It’s because he wasn’t willing to adapt. There’s the difference. He wasn’t willing to let N’Keal Harry grow.”

"The offense is better off without Tom Brady"

—@christianfauria Which will be the better #Patriots offense: 2020 or 2019?@GlennDOrdway @LouMerloni — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) June 10, 2020

Fauria, 48, won two Super Bowls with Brady and the Patriots.

How long will it take New England to win one without Brady? According to Fauria, maybe not very long.