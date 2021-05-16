Former Patriots Tight End Sent Blunt Message To Tom Brady

Although Tom Brady has seven Super Bowls and plethora of individual accomplishments to his name, but there’s still regret that lingers in his mind: the almost-perfect season.

As the quarterback of the 07-08 New England Patriots, Brady nearly led the team to perfection. The Pats entered the Super Bowl that year at a combined 18-0, but fell to the New York Giants in the title game.

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old quarterback revealed that he would trade multiple rings for the perfect 07-08 season. But, it seems like Brady’s not the only one that would make an exchange for New England to go undefeated.

Former Patriots tight end Ben Watson has also thought a lot about what he would give up in order to have the 19-0 year under his belt. He even sent a hilarious text to Brady sharing what he’d exchange, since he only has one Super Bowl ring to bargain with.

“I texted Tom,” Watson told USA TODAY in a recent interview. “I was like, ‘I might trade one of my twins, whichever is the bad one of the day — I might trade one of them.’ … I only have one Super Bowl, so I can’t speak for someone who has that many to trade, but if I had that many, I would trade them, too.”

Watson won Super Bowl XXXIX with the Patriots, so can at least be proud of that accomplishment. However, it sounds like the almost-perfect season will linger with him for a little while longer.

“Of course. Tom — he would have probably traded three for that (perfect season),” Watson said. “That is something that is so special, something that would have cemented us as the greatest and kudos to the Giants for what they did. To go 18 games in a row and lose the last one, it still hurts.”

Watson retired from the NFL in 2020, so he’ll never get to another chance to go after that illusive perfect season. Meanwhile, Brady will try his best at the age of 44 to go undefeated with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall.