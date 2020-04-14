Former Patriots Tight End Comments On QB Jarrett Stidham

Longtime NFL tight end Benjamin Watson offered up an endorsement for his former New England Patriots teammate Jarrett Stidham today.

Watson suited up for the Patriots from 2004-09 before returning to the franchise last season, when he had the opportunity to play with Stidham. From his two stints in New England, Watson is also quite familiar with Tom Brady, the man Stidham has the unenviable task of replacing.

It is a tall task expecting a second-year fourth-round draft pick to be able to fill the shoes of the greatest of all time, but Watson is at least high on Stidham’s potential. In an appearance on “First Things First” on FS1 earlier today, Watson said the young QB “has all that there needs to be for somebody who is gonna be successful.”

Watson added that Stidham is a “student of the game” who has clearly earned some measure of faith and trust from Bill Belichick.

“When we’re in the meeting rooms, he’s paying attention. When they’re in the quarterback room, he’s paying attention,” Watson said. “When we’re on the field, he’s taking instruction from the coaches. He’s able to disseminate information to the guys in the huddle. He’s able to encourage them and go through the minor details about route-running, reading coverages, all of those things.”

"Jarrett Stidham's a student of the game. … He had a chance to learn under arguably the best QB to play. Patriot fans should be confident that he wouldn't be in that room if Coach Belichick didn't think he could help the team." — @BenjaminSWatson pic.twitter.com/tiZPHe6Nmj — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 14, 2020

As a rookie, Stidham appeared in three games. He attempted only four passes, completing two for 14 yards while having another intercepted.

Belichick has shown the ability to adapt his offensive schemes to fit his quarterbacks in the past–in 2008, Brady missed nearly the entire season with an ACL injury and he was suspended for the first four games of 2016.

However, getting Stidham ready for this season might be his toughest task yet, given his lack of experience.