Former Patriots Veteran Expecting Major Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots quarterback situation was rough at times during the 2020 season. Their struggles have led one former member of the team to project a major trade in the upcoming NFL Draft.

On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, former Patriots Rob Ninkovich argued that the Patriots need to get a quarterback in the draft. He stated that they are in for a rough year if they go into the season with Cam Newton as their starter.

“They need to get a quarterback,” Ninkovich said, via Boston.com. “If they do not address the quarterback issue, they’re going to have another tough year. They’re going to be average if they go with Cam Newton.” To that end, Ninkovich is expecting the Patriots to trade up. He feels that with the way the Patriots have behaved this offseason – spending a ton of cash – a rare trade up to land a QB might be in the cards. Ultimately, Ninkovich believes that the Patriots will still have no answers to the future of the position if they don’t trade now. They have the 15th overall pick now.

“I expect them to move up. It’s been an unprecedented, weird offseason for (Belichick) anyway. We’ve never seen the Patriots go out and spend the money that they have in free agency. And if they don’t get a quarterback, they’re not answering any of the questions of their future at that position.” Former Patriot Rob Ninkovich believes New England's uncharacteristic offseason will keep on rolling into the draft:https://t.co/RUNq3VELPJ — NESN (@NESN) April 21, 2021

Despite their 7-9 record in 2020, the Patriots quarterbacks were collectively one of the worst units at the position. Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham combined for just 12 touchdown passes. No other team had fewer.

If there were ever a draft for the Patriots to go and get a quarterback, it might be this one.