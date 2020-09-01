Former Patriots Wide Receiver Sold His Super Bowl Ring

Almost every professional athlete strives to win championships. However, that doesn’t mean they have to keep the ring that comes with it, and clearly that’s the case with a former member of the 2018 New England Patriots.

Over the weekend, Josh Gordon auctioned off his Super Bowl ring. The Patriots decided to give him a ring for the 2018 season even though he did not play in the postseason because of a suspension.

Prior to the suspension, Gordon had 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns. He played a huge role on offense for the Patriots, but unfortunately he couldn’t stay on the field.

Gordon’s ring sold for $138,000 at the auction. Believe it or not, it actually wasn’t among the highest-priced memorabilia items, as a rookie Michael Jordan card and Mickey Mantle bat went for much more.

Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring sells for $138,000 https://t.co/O0Gyn9q2xl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 1, 2020

As of now, Gordon will not be playing football this fall. He’s still waiting for the league to reinstatement, yet there hasn’t been any telling sign as to if he’ll be allowed to compete.

When he’s on the field, Gordon is capable of making big plays downfield for his team. The main issue has been that he’s not always available to play due to off-field issues.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see Gordon back on the gridiron at some point this year. If not, the former Pro Bowl wideout will have to patiently wait for the 2021 season.