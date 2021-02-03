Former Patriots WR Reveals If It’s Hard To Play In New England

Since this year’s Super Bowl will feature Tom Brady on a team not named the Patriots, there’s been a lot of talk about Bill Belichick this week and how he operates up in Foxborough.

On Tuesday, former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola made some interesting comments about Belichick during his appearance on The Herd. He revealed that he wasn’t a fan of how Belichick handled the business side of things.

“I had to negotiate my contract 3 years in a row by myself and take pay cuts to help him and put rings on his fingers. It kind of wore me the wrong way,” Amendola said on The Herd. “I felt like it was in my best interest for me to move on.”

While it’s fair to say that Amendola wasn’t completely sold on his experience with the Patriots, it sounds like Brandin Cooks enjoyed his one-year stint with the franchise.

Cooks, who played for the Patriots in 2017, doesn’t believe in the narrative that it’s tough to play for Belichick.

“Not at all,” Cooks said this Wednesday on WEEI Radio. “It’s one of my favorite places I’ve ever played.”

New England shipped Cooks to Los Angeles after the 2017 season, but it wasn’t because of his production.

Cooks had 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in his only season with the Patriots. He wasn’t fortunate enough to win a Super Bowl with them, but clearly he doesn’t have any bad blood with the coaching staff.