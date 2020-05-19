FOX Analyst Names 6 Possible Teams For QB Cam Newton

One of the most accomplished quarterbacks over the past decade remains on the open market. Despite all his success over the years, Cam Newton still hasn’t found a new home in the NFL.

Carolina released Newton after it reached an agreement with Teddy Bridgewater. The timing of his release wasn’t ideal because most teams that had a need at quarterback already took care of business.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess where Newton will end up this year. On Tuesday morning’s edition of First Things First, Nick Wright listed the “types of teams” that could go after the former MVP. He separated suitors into three categories: teams without a viable starter, teams with an older quarterback and teams with starters they might fall out of love with.

Wright has Jacksonville and New England in the first category, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay in the second, and Buffalo and San Francisco in the third. A few of these fits are questionable to say the least.

.@getnickwright lists the 'types' of teams that Cam Newton could go to: Teams w/o a viable starter: New England, Jacksonville

Teams w/ older QBs: Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay

Teams w/ starters they might fall out of love w/: San Francisco, Buffalo pic.twitter.com/4xuTG0LbRn — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 19, 2020

Buffalo and San Francisco seem fairly pleased with Josh Allen and Jimmy Garoppolo, respectively. The odds of either team brining Newton into its locker room are pretty low.

Two teams that make plenty of sense are New England and Pittsburgh. The former is entering a state of unknown with Jarrett Stidham, whereas the latter is another Ben Roethlisberger injury away from handing the keys over to Mason Rudolph.

Newton has dealt with his share of injuries in recent years, but he should still have gas left in the tank.

Which team do you think makes the most sense for Cam Newton?